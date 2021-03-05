The Stagwell Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 9, 2021

Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell” or the “Company”), which on December 21, 2020 entered into a definitive transaction agreement to combine its businesses (the “Proposed Transaction”) with MDC Partners, Inc. (“MDC”) (Nasdaq: MDCA), announced today that it will host a live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, March 9, 2020 at 8:30 am ET. Stagwell President and Managing Partner and MDC Chairman and CEO, Mark Penn, Stagwell Partner, Jay Leveton, and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Greene, will participate in the live webcast. The Company is expected to issue an earnings release and investor presentation on its website prior to the webcast.

Registration for the webcast can be completed by visiting the following website: https://kvgo.com/openexc/the-stagwell-group-earnings-call-march-2021. A live webcast will be available online at www.stagwellgroup.com. During the live webcast, investors will be able to submit questions via chat for the live Q&A session. Investors who would like to submit questions in advance of the call should submit them at IR@stagwellgroup.com for inclusion on the webcast.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

The Proposed Transaction will unite the award-winning talent of MDC with the advanced technology platform of Stagwell to create the transformative marketing company today’s marketplace demands. The Proposed Transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2021, subject to receipt of applicable approvals.

###

About Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group is the first and only independent, digital-first, and fully-integrated organization of size & scale servicing brands across the continuum of marketing services. Collaborative by design, Stagwell is not weighed down by legacy points of view and its people are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell’s high growth brands include experts in four categories: digital transformation and marketing, research and insights, marketing communications, and content and media. The address of Stagwell is 1808 Eye Street, Floor 6, Washington, D.C., 20006. As of the date hereof, Stagwell and its affiliates beneficially own 50,000 series 6 preference shares (representing 100% of the outstanding Series 6 preference shares) and 14,425,714 Class A shares (representing 19.8% of the outstanding Class A shares) of MDC. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Stagwell in connection with this press release may be obtained from Beth Lester Sidhu (917-765-2638).