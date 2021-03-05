 

YRC Freight and Reddaway Recognized as 2020 Carriers of the Year by GlobalTranz

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) – GlobalTranz has awarded two 2020 Carrier of the Year honors to Yellow companies: YRC Freight, Cross-Border LTL and Reddaway, Western Regional LTL.

GlobalTranz, a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal transportation management system products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers, presented its carrier awards based on financial performance, technological innovation, collaboration, customer service, growth and overall excellence.

“It’s pretty incredible for a leading logistics provider to recognize the Company’s customer service and financial performance in 2020, one of the most challenging business climates,” said Jason Bergman, Chief Commercial Officer. “A huge ‘congratulations’ for the Carrier of the Year, Cross-Border LTL and Carrier of the Year, Western Regional LTL go out to the YRC Freight and Reddaway employees whose dedication, hard work and customer-obsessed focus on getting the job done are the reason we achieve such third-party recognition.”

To learn more about Yellow and the capabilities across its super-regional network and five brands – YRC Freight, Reddaway, Holland, New Penn and HNRY Logistics – please visit https://www.myyellow.com.

About Yellow Corporation
Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.

Media Contacts: Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
mike.kelley@myellow.com  		Heather Nauert
heather.nauert@myellow.com 
     
Investor Contact: Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
investor@myyellow.com  		 



