YRC Freight and Reddaway Recognized as 2020 Carriers of the Year by GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz, a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal transportation management system products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers, presented its carrier awards based on financial performance, technological innovation, collaboration, customer service, growth and overall excellence.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) – GlobalTranz has awarded two 2020 Carrier of the Year honors to Yellow companies: YRC Freight, Cross-Border LTL and Reddaway, Western Regional LTL.

“It’s pretty incredible for a leading logistics provider to recognize the Company’s customer service and financial performance in 2020, one of the most challenging business climates,” said Jason Bergman, Chief Commercial Officer. “A huge ‘congratulations’ for the Carrier of the Year, Cross-Border LTL and Carrier of the Year, Western Regional LTL go out to the YRC Freight and Reddaway employees whose dedication, hard work and customer-obsessed focus on getting the job done are the reason we achieve such third-party recognition.”

To learn more about Yellow and the capabilities across its super-regional network and five brands – YRC Freight, Reddaway, Holland, New Penn and HNRY Logistics – please visit https://www.myyellow.com.

