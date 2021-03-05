MediPharm Labs Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Equity Financing

TORONTO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced “bought deal” offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) for total gross proceeds of $33,350,000. The Company sold 57,500,000 Units at a price of $0.58 per Unit, including 7,500,000 Units sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in full at closing. The offering was led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that included BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. Alliance Global Partners acted as a financial advisor in connection with the offering.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.70 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date hereof.

Net proceeds from the offering are intended to fund growth of the Company’s Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio, expand medical products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient portfolio for export, pharmaceutical registrations, research and development related to clinical trial formulations, sales and marketing in new markets and for general corporate purposes, including funding working capital.

“In addition to the strong progress we have made in the medical, wellness and adult use markets in Canada, Australia, Germany and Latin America, last month we received our key Cannabis Drug Licence,” said Keith Strachan, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer, MediPharm Labs. “This licence, among others, combined with our global GMP platform greatly increases our opportunities with pharma companies to produce existing approved cannabis drugs or develop and manufacture innovative drugs through later stage clinical trials – all which we expect to enhance our future growth.”