Ocuphire Announces Publication of MIRA-1 Phase 2b Results in Optometry and Visual Science Demonstrating Reduction of Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis by Nyxol

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced that the results from the MIRA-1 (NCT04024891) Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Nyxol in the reversal of mydriasis (dilation of pupil for eye exams) have been published in Optometry and Visual Science, the international, peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Optometry. The article will appear in the print edition and is available on-line at www.optvissci.com.

“The continued peer-reviewed publications of our Nyxol clinical trial results allow us to highlight the iris dilator mechanism and emerging product profile of Nyxol. The findings of the MIRA-1 trial specifically demonstrate the potential of Nyxol to offer a safe and effective option for the reversal of mydriasis indication, for which there are presently no FDA approved therapies. The recently enrolled MIRA-2 Phase 3 pivotal trial leveraged the design and findings of the MIRA-1 Phase 2b trial,” said Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma.

The paper, titled “Phentolamine Eye Drops Reverse Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis in a Randomized Phase 2b Trial”, reported the following key findings: