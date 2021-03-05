 

Ocuphire Announces Publication of MIRA-1 Phase 2b Results in Optometry and Visual Science Demonstrating Reduction of Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis by Nyxol

Efficacy Across Mydriatic Agents in Reversing Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis Informed Phase 3 Registration MIRA-2 Study Design

Topline Results for Phase 3 MIRA-2 Trial Expected in March 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced that the results from the MIRA-1 (NCT04024891) Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Nyxol in the reversal of mydriasis (dilation of pupil for eye exams) have been published in Optometry and Visual Science, the international, peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Optometry. The article will appear in the print edition and is available on-line at www.optvissci.com.

“The continued peer-reviewed publications of our Nyxol clinical trial results allow us to highlight the iris dilator mechanism and emerging product profile of Nyxol. The findings of the MIRA-1 trial specifically demonstrate the potential of Nyxol to offer a safe and effective option for the reversal of mydriasis indication, for which there are presently no FDA approved therapies. The recently enrolled MIRA-2 Phase 3 pivotal trial leveraged the design and findings of the MIRA-1 Phase 2b trial,” said Mina Sooch, MBA, President and CEO of Ocuphire Pharma.

The paper, titled “Phentolamine Eye Drops Reverse Pharmacologically Induced Mydriasis in a Randomized Phase 2b Trial”, reported the following key findings:

  • In the Nyxol treatment group, 29% of subjects met with statistical significance return to within 0.2 mm of their baseline pupil diameter (PD) at 2 hours, compared with 13% in the placebo group. A significant difference was also seen at 4 hours and was independent of mydriatic agent.
  • Nyxol eye drops demonstrated a significant improvement over placebo in reducing pupil diameter at 2 hours from the time of maximum pupil diameter, regardless of mydriatic agent. A significant improvement was also seen at 1, 4, and 6 hours.
  • Treatment with Nyxol eye drops led to a reduction in time to return to baseline pupil diameter of nearly 2 hours when compared to placebo.
  • When treated with Nyxol eye drops, 63% of subjects returned to their accommodative baseline 2 hours after tropicamide-induced mydriasis, a statistically significant increase relative to 38% of subjects treated with placebo.
  • Nyxol eye drops demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with roughly one third of subjects experiencing mild conjunctival redness, but no other systemic or ocular adverse effects. Moreover, whether given Nyxol or placebo, any discomfort occurring after treatment was mild in intensity.
Wertpapier


