 

Assure Holdings Secures U.S. Small Business Administration Loan Under CARES Act

DENVER, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), is pleased to announce that it has received a loan (“Loan”) under the United States Small Business Administration's (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program Second Draw Loans under the Small Business Act, Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), implemented pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

On March 2, 2021, Assure executed a PPP promissory note and received a $1,664,700 unsecured PPP loan, which matures on February 25, 2026 (the “Loan”). The Loan carries an interest rate of 1.0% per annum, with principal and interest payments due on the first day of each month, with payments commencing on the earlier of: (i) the day the amount of loan forgiveness granted to Assure is remitted by the SBA to the Bank of Oklahoma; and (ii) ten (10) months after the end of the twenty-four (24) week period following the grant of the Loan. All or a portion of the Loan may be forgiven if the Company maintains its employment and compensation within certain parameters during the twenty-four (24) week period following the loan origination date and the proceeds of the Loan are spent on payroll costs, rent or lease agreements dated before February 15, 2020 and utility payments arising under service agreements dated before February 15, 2020.

“We are grateful to the SBA and the U.S federal government for the support it has provided in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “We want to protect our talented team while seizing expansion opportunities that are emerging in the IONM industry.”

As a U.S. Small Business, Assure qualifies for the PPP which allows businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 500 employees to obtain loans of up to $10 million to incentivize companies to maintain their workers as they manage the business disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assure Retains Investor Engagement and Marketing Support
Assure has entered into an agreement with each of Contact Financial Corp. (“Contact”) and Kanan Corbin Schupak & Aronow, Inc. d/b/a KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”) (respectively, the “Contact Agreement” and the “KCSA Agreement”) to assist the Company with the development and execution of a comprehensive strategic communications program. Contact and KCSA's services will each respectively include providing advice to the Company with respect to corporate development, production and distribution of investor-focused communication tools, and increasing awareness of the Company within the financial community.

