 

Predictmedix Inc. Secures Strategic Financing to Catalyze Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 14:33  |  64   |   |   

TORONTO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) (“Predictmedix” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on its recent activities. The Company is proud to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,090,085 in a strategic financing round to catalyze the Company’s operations as it scales its business. A total of 3,114,529 units were issued at a price of $0.35 each. Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years.

The shares and warrants comprising the units issued pursuant to the offering are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Predictmedix recently entered the live event space with the deployment of our Safe Entry Solutions unit at the Superbowl after-party held at Tampa Bay, Florida. The event was incredibly successful, as our product deployments were able to immediately detect an individual that exhibited symptoms for COVID-19. The story received national press coverage and made the front page of Tampa Bay Times, reaching over 1.6 million weekly readers.

Our recent coverage and success have increased our visibility in the market, and funds from the financing will be used to scale up operations in three key respects:
1)   Marketing and Advertising: proceeds from the financing will be used to aggressively scale up our marketing operations and advertising for business development.
2)   Human Capital and Hiring: the company will be hiring additional engineers to assemble and deploy its product suite across the globe as it keeps up with ongoing purchase orders and increased demand.
3)   Research and Development: proceeds from the financing will be deployed in improving the efficiency of our proprietary algorithms and commercializing additional software and product features to improve infectious disease symptom and impairment screening.

Our goal remains to be a leading provider of health and safety solutions in the workplace. The strategic finance round brings Predictmedix one step closer to its mission in becoming the first line of defence to improve workplace health and safety through our artificial intelligence powered technologies.

