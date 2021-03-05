 

Align Technology Announces Winner of 2020 Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-Out

Dr. Keith Sellers selected as the winner out of 4 finalists including Dr. Tarek El-Bialy, Dr. Mike Lanzetta, and Dr. Gregory Ross, by showcasing a complex orthodontic treatment using Invisalign clear aligners at the Invisalign Virtual Ortho Summit

TEMPE, Ariz., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the winner of the 2020 Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out, one of the Company’s live case presentations during the virtual Summit. Dr. Keith Sellers of Charlotte, North Carolina received the greatest number of attendee votes for his Class II/Class III Invisalign case presentation. The Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out program features Invisalign treatment outcomes submitted by orthodontists from across North America. Doctors with the best treatment outcomes in each of four Summit Case Shoot-out theme categories are invited to present their case at the Invisalign Ortho Summit, with the best or favorite overall case presentation determined by audience voting. The theme categories for the 2020 Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out Teen Treatment, Open Bite/Deep Bite Treatment, Invisalign with Mandibular Advancement/Invisalign First Treatment, and Class II/Class III treatment. The 2020 Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out voting ran from mid-November 2020 through late January 2021 as part of the first-ever virtual Invisalign Ortho Summit.

“The Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out is always one of the most highly anticipated and exciting events during Ortho Summit because it’s both an opportunity to see the wide variety of patients who benefit from Invisalign treatment and peer-to-peer validation for orthodontists who are leveraging the Align digital platform for great clinical experiences and outcomes,” said Simon Beard, Align senior vice president and managing director, Americas. “It is a combination of patient stories together with the examples of how our technology enables doctors to transform smiles and change lives, and we are grateful to orthodontists across North America for sharing their complex clinical cases and to their patients for trusting Invisalign treatment to transform their smiles.”

