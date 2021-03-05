A reduction of Skeljungur hf.´s share capital has been registered at a nominal value of ISK 49.641.892 but shareholders approved at the AGM March 4, 2021 to reduce the company´s share capital through the cancellation of all the company´s own shares. Legal conditions for such a reduction have now been met so the company will now execute the reduction of share capital.

Registered share capital after the reduction is of nominal value ISK 1.936.033.774 but was before the reduction nominal value of ISK 1.985.675.666. Each share corresponds to one – 1 – ISK in nominal value. Each share of one króna – shall carry one vote.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.

