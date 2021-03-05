 

Imperial Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

MONTREAL, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG ; OTCQB: IMPNF) today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Imperial Mining Group begins trading today on OTCQB under the symbol “IMPNF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“On behalf of everyone at OTC Markets Group, we’re delighted to approve and welcome Imperial Mining Group to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market,” said Chris King, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Services. “Gaining access to the broader US investor and broker community is a critical step for Imperial Mining. We look forward to helping them deliver on their corporate objectives and greater US investor access.”

“Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market is an important milestone for Imperial as it provides US investors with a pathway to invest and participate in the Imperial Mining Group story,” said Peter J Cashin, Imperial’s President and CEO. “We recently announced our intent to undertake a $2.0 million exploration program on our high-grade Crater Lake scandium-rare earth project in Quebec, Canada and will provide timely updates on these activities. The recognition by major US manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, and defense sectors that scandium-modified aluminum alloy materials are critical inputs into their platforms is an important development. This is particularly so, given the strength of Quebec’s aluminum industry, that these next generation lightweight alloys will become an important value-added product for the province’s aluminum industry.”

Securities Law USA, PLCC, acted as the company’s OTCQB sponsor.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its technology metals opportunities in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin
 CHF Capital Markets
President and Chief Executive Officer Iryna Zheliasko, Manager-Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (514) 360-0571 Phone: +1 (416) 868-1079 x229
Email: info@imperialmgp.com Email: iryna@chfir.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com                    Twitter: @imperial_mining                    Facebook: Imperial Mining Grou




