Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Mörn)
March 5, 2021, 15.30 a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mörn, Anders Mikael
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210305143910_3
Transaction date: 2021-03-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 680 Unit price: 23.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 680 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
