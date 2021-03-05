 

Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Mörn)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
March 5, 2021, 15.30 a.m.


Managers' Transactions

__

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mörn, Anders Mikael
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210305143910_3
__

Transaction date: 2021-03-05
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 680 Unit price: 23.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 680 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505




