Bank of Åland Plc Managers' Transactions (Mörn)
March 5, 2021

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 5, 2021, 15.30 a.m.

__ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mörn, Anders Mikael

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210305143910_3

__ Transaction date: 2021-03-05

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 680 Unit price: 23.6 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 680 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR For further information, please contact: Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505





