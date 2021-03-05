 

Investors Await a Potential Rebound in Gold Production

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 15:00  |  104   |   |   

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markets tumbled Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a previous narrative to keep credit flowing until Americans are back to work. Some see this as a direct rebuttal of investors who have openly doubted that the Fed can stick to that plan after the pandemic. According to a report by Reuters, with vaccines rolling out and the government fiscal taps open, "there is good reason to think we will make more progress soon" toward the Fed's goals of maximum employment and 2% sustained inflation, Powell told a Wall Street Journal forum. Yet, a major factor to consider is the anticipated gold miners' production rebound in 2021. Kitco reports that the top 20 gold miners are projected to lose about 5% of their total 2020 gold output primarily due to the pandemic and related restrictions. However, in 2021, gold production is likely to rebound. "Based upon mid-point outlook projections, production will be ~6% more than a revised," post guidance for 2020. Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTC: RNRRF), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG), Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)

In addition to the pandemic and its economic implications, various recent technological innovations have had an impact on gold demand as well. Certain financial services, through which gold can be purchased, have shared recent developments designed to make gold trading easier and more accessible to a wider demographic. For example, the British-based Glint Pay Services announced a new peer-to-peer payment service which allows users to send various amounts of gold directly to each other, all within the company's app. "Glint's P2P technology enables gold, trusted globally, to be used as money in electronic payments beyond the existing fiat money system; it frees us all from the whims of government-issued currencies," said Glint CEO and founder Jason Cozens.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: RNRRF) announced earlier this week that, "the Company has submitted drill permit applications for 4,500 metres of drilling at the Little Joanna and Quinlan Vein prospects within the Dog Bay Gold Project, Newfoundland.

Highlights

- Exploits has planned and submitted diamond drilling applications for 18 holes totaling a length of 4,500 metres across the Little Joanna Veins and Quinlan Veins prospects.

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investors Await a Potential Rebound in Gold Production - FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Markets tumbled Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a previous narrative to keep credit flowing until Americans are back to work. Some see …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oncolytics Biotech Establishes New At-The-Market Facility
ZTE Releases Precise RAN Solution and Industry-first NodeEngine Commercial Use to Empower Digital ...
Investors Await a Potential Rebound in Gold Production
Don Agro posts 66.5% increase in net profit to S$8.7 million for FY2020
Leading Italian Shipping Company Moby S.p.A. Files Lawsuit Against Asset Management Firms
Graphene Market Size to Reach USD 876.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 40.2% | Valuates Reports
Healthcare Chatbot Market to Reach US$ 967.7 Million by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 21.56%|UnivDatos Market Insights
Wheat Protein Market worth $3.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
MoA Technology appoint Virginia Corless as CEO
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
IBM Cloud Satellite Enables Clients to Deliver Cloud Securely in Any Environment Including at the ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
GFT and Thought Machine announce BankLite to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital banking
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:36 Uhr
Was ein Schwachsinn!: Gold und Silber unter Druck wegen banalen Gründen - Rache der Manipulateure an wallstreetsilverbets.com?
05.03.21
Rockridge Resources Completes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Financing
05.03.21
Marktgeflüster: Der März wird turbulent!
05.03.21
Wochenausblick: DAX schwächelt. EZB, Öl und ITB im Blickpunkt!
05.03.21
Rritual Superfoods Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
05.03.21
Healthcare Chatbot Market to Reach US$ 967.7 Million by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 21.56%|UnivDatos Market Insights
05.03.21
Gold Korrektur: Wir rauschen ab ins Paradies!
05.03.21
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Selects First Foods Group, Inc. to Manufacture its New, Full Spectrum CBD Infused Product Line
05.03.21
Stabilität im Portfolio: Das Investmentphänomen Edelmetalle
05.03.21
goldinvest.de: A.I.S. Resources erbohrt ihr erstes australisches Goldprojekt

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01:28 Uhr
75.002
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
05.03.21
581
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
04.03.21
7
Goldpreis fällt unter 1800 US-Dollar
19.02.21
69
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals
11.01.21
1
Sichere Häfen im Blickpunkt: Feiert Gold 2021 ein Comeback? Experte sieht Aufwärtspotenzial von 20 b