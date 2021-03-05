 

Fiserv to Present at the 2021 Wolfe Virtual FinTech Forum

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, announced today that Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wolfe Virtual FinTech Forum on March 9, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

