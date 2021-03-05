 

Albertsons Companies Launches Pilot of Remote-Controlled Delivery Cart in Northern California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Albertsons Companies announced today that it has partnered with Tortoise, an automated logistics company focused on last-mile solutions, to pilot its remote-controlled zero-emission delivery cart in Northern California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005061/en/

Albertsons Companies and Safeway are piloting a remote-controlled zero-emission delivery cart from Tortoise in Northern California. The cart can hold up to 120 pounds of groceries in four lockable containers for a contactless delivery experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Albertsons Companies and Safeway are piloting a remote-controlled zero-emission delivery cart from Tortoise in Northern California. The cart can hold up to 120 pounds of groceries in four lockable containers for a contactless delivery experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our team is obsessed with trying new and disruptive technologies that can bring more convenience for our customers,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer and Digital Officer. “We are willing to quickly test, learn, and implement winning innovations that ensure we are offering the easiest and most convenient shopping experience in the entire industry.”

The Safeway cart, powered by Tortoise, is equipped with a camera and a speaker and is guided through the neighborhood by a remote operator. The cart can hold up to 120 pounds of groceries in four lockable containers for a contactless delivery experience.

When the cart arrives at a home, the customer receives a text to come outside and pick up their groceries. The carts are specifically designed to deliver groceries and parcels in a safe manner – at an average speed of 3 mph and powered 100% by an electric battery.

Currently, the service is open for testing with Safeway associates in select Northern California neighborhoods. In these early stages, a friendly escort will accompany the cart as part of the pilot process (and getting their daily steps in at the same time!).

Albertsons Cos. continues to bring innovation and disruption to its growing e-Commerce business to make the shopping experience more convenient for customers. In Chicago, the company recently announced that it is piloting pickup lockers and an automated pickup kiosk at select Jewel-Osco locations.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

About Tortoise

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Tortoise automates logistics for light electric vehicles like delivery bots & shared scooters, including their first-of-its kind remote-controlled grocery & parcel delivery bot, the Tortoise Cart. Tortoise works with partners worldwide to provide the most cost-effective, zero-emissions way to safely move anything from A to B. Visit their website at www.tortoise.dev.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albertsons Companies Launches Pilot of Remote-Controlled Delivery Cart in Northern California Albertsons Companies announced today that it has partnered with Tortoise, an automated logistics company focused on last-mile solutions, to pilot its remote-controlled zero-emission delivery cart in Northern California. This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
Lost Money in XL Fleet Corp.?
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Albertsons Companies to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference
16.02.21
Albertsons Companies Announces Winners of First Own Brands Associate Choice Awards
12.02.21
Kellogg Company Donates $120,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Initiative