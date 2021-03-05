 

Arcimoto To Debut Roadster Prototype at 80th Annual Daytona Bike Week

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, today announced that it will debut the Roadster Prototype at the 80th Annual Daytona Bike Week, the world’s largest motorcycle rally.

Arcimoto debuts Roadster Prototype at 80th Annual Daytona Bike Week

“For 80 years, Daytona Bike Week has been ruled by some of the most amazing bikes on the planet, almost all of them powered by fossil fuels. We think it’s time for a breath of fresh air,” said Arcimoto Founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer. “With the Roadster, we’re stoked to introduce Daytona to a completely new way of riding, a three-wheel thrill ride unlike anything else on the road today. We’re delighted to partner with Mike Corbin and Corbin-Pacific to showcase our pure electric vehicles at their flagship retail location in the heart of the world’s largest motorcycle rally.”

Designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine, the Roadster is built on Arcimoto’s patented three-wheel, all-electric platform and features dual-motor front-wheel drive, instant torque, and a fully-connected seating stance. The Roadster seats and accessories are being developed by Corbin-Pacific, the leader in motorcycle seats and saddles, and will be hand-built in the USA using proprietary, purpose-built materials and patented manufacturing processes. Corbin was founded by motorcycle industry legend Mike Corbin, who invented the Corbin Sparrow three-wheel electric vehicle and holds more than 80 patents in his name.

To see the Roadster in person, visit Corbin-Pacific at 1433 US-1, Ormond Beach, Fla. from March 5 to March 14.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.



