Independence Realty Trust to Present at Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a roundtable presentation at Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. The Company plans to publish its updated Investor Presentation in the investor relations section of the IRT website, after market close on Monday, March 8, 2021.

When: 7:30 AM EST, Tuesday March 9, 2021

Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this link, Citi Global Property CEO Presentation, and is also available in the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com.