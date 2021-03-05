 

MONDAY DEADLINE REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. QuantumScape dramatically overstated the purported success of its solid-state batteries, including their battery power, life, and energy density. The Company was unlikely to scale its battery technology to the multi-layer cells necessary to run electric vehicles. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about QuantumScape, investors suffered damages.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



