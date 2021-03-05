OMNIQ Receives $6.8 Million Purchase Agreement from a leading specialty retailer

SALT LAKE CITY, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced today that it has received an approximately $6.8 million purchase agreement from one of the largest specialty retailers in the U.S, which generates over $2 billion in annual revenue. The agreement calls for the supply of mobile computerized IoT equipment designed to support retail automation and inventory control applications, as well as DC supply chain solutions and a growing e-commerce business.

From its Salt Lake City facility, OMNIQ will commission and distribute advanced mobile computerized solutions including tested hardware and software, technical support, and warranty services, enabling the customer to enjoy the most technically advanced equipment combined with OMNIQ’s high quality managed services and support.

Shai Lustgarten, President & CEO at Quest, commented, “I am more than excited to announce this $6.8 million new purchase contract achieving a record of $24 Million of new orders generated in two months since the beginning of fiscal year 2021. Just after announcing the $6.1 Million Purchase agreement with a leading food distributor , the $3.5 Million expanded project with a metal solutions provider and two AI based Machine - Vision projects for strategic homeland security and traffic management, the momentum continues marking a strong beginning of FY 2021 and demonstrates the strength of our business model based on the quality of our solutions with the solid loyal customer base that includes fortune 500 customers, Governments, Education Organizations, municipalities and others. It also highlights how Covid-19 has accelerated the need to maximize efficiency, automation and touchless Supply Chain activities. We are proud to have been selected yet again to further optimize this customer’s operational efficiencies and believe this order proves the value of our comprehensive Hardware, Software and Technical support solutions. Our portfolio of mobility products, ranging from voice-picking headsets to barcode scanners, enables smarter decision-making through effective data collection and analysis. We look forward to continuing our relationship with customers of this pedigree, as we strengthen our offering with advanced AI-based technologies and machine-vision solutions.”