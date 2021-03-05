 

Wikileaf Completes Private Placement

SEATTLE, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wikileaf Technologies Inc. (CSE: WIKI) (“Wikileaf” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its previously announced private placement, the Company has agreed to sell 19,000,000 units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of $950,000 (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit consists of one common share at a price of $0.05 per share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.075 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing. In addition to the Private Placement, the noteholders from the previously announced $300,000 promissory note debt financing have agreed to convert their promissory notes into common shares on the same terms as the Private Placement. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units shall primarily be used for general working capital purposes.

One insider of the Company participated in the Private Placement in the amount of 1,000,000 Units and approximately an additional 1,000,000 Units upon conversion of the promissory notes. ‎Participation by insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument ‎‎61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (”MI 61-101”). The issuance of ‎Securities to the related party is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-‎‎101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority shareholder approval ‎requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(b) of MI 61-101.‎

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid an aggregate cash finder’s fee of $20,000. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under ‎applicable Canadian securities laws.

“We appreciate the support from new as well as existing shareholders participating in this financing and look forward to pursuing commercialization and business development efforts of the Wikileaf platform. Digital advertising and E-Commerce functionality have been focal points over the past year and we believe this trend will continue, particularly within high growth sectors such as cannabis,” stated Connor Cruise, Wikileaf Chair and Interim CEO.

In addition, the Company would like to announce the resignation of Manoj Hippola from its board of Directors and thank Mr. Hippola for his services.

About Wikileaf Technologies Inc.:

Wikileaf (www.wikileaf.com) is an online platform for cannabis enthusiasts and consumers to discover and interact with local dispensaries and cannabis brands.

