 

Notice on the contract concluded by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

Notice on the contract concluded by the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” financial instruments

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 5 March 2021 it received a notice from the Chair of the Management Board and CEO of the Company Darius Maikštėnas (hereinafter – Darius Maikštėnas) regarding the contract concluded to purchase shares of the Company (attached). 

With this contract, Darius Maikštėnas, has purchased 600 shares of the Company and currently owns 1,000 shares of the Company in total. He purchased 400 shares during the initial public offering of the Company. The first time the Company informed about it was on 4 September 2020 together with the registration document (link).


For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076

Attachment


Wertpapier


