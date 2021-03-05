Notice on the contract concluded by the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” financial instruments



AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 5 March 2021 it received a notice from the Chair of the Management Board and CEO of the Company Darius Maikštėnas (hereinafter – Darius Maikštėnas) regarding the contract concluded to purchase shares of the Company (attached).