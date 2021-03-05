First Choice Bank Donates $10,000 in Honor of National Employee Appreciation Day

“Our employees recognize how fortunate we all are to have been able to work during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robert Franko, President & CEO. “Our amazing staff has spent countless hours and expended a tremendous amount of energy over this last year helping our clients’ businesses to survive. In honor of their dedication to helping others and on behalf of every one of our employees, First Choice has made a donation to local organizations that are working hard to help others who have not been so lucky.”

The three charitable organizations, each receiving a $3,333 donation, include Los Angeles Regional Food Bank ( https://www.lafoodbank.org/about/ ) in Los Angeles county; Food Finders ( www.foodfinders.org ) in Orange County; and The Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank ( https://sandiegofoodbank.org/ ) in San Diego County.

First Choice Chairman Peter Hui stated, “From the very beginning, one of First Choice Bank’s core values has been to service our communities and to give back to the less fortunate in our neighborhoods. We are so proud of the selflessness our employee partners have shown, especially during the pandemic.” Lisa Hoffmaster, Fund Development Director at Food Finders, added, “We are honored that First Choice Bank employees chose to use National Employee Appreciation Day to recognize others in need and donate to our organization. It is the dedicated employees like those at First Choice that make the partnerships that Food Finders has in the business community possible.”

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of December 31, 2020, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $2.28 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small- to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through eight full-service branches and two loan production offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bank is a strong believer in social justice and equality and is proud of its cultural- and gender-diverse workforce. As of December 31, 2020, more than 74% of the Company's total workforce identified as ethnic minorities and more than 66% of its workforce and more than 50% of its senior management identified as female. First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”