 

Waturu Holding A/S – liquidity preparedness must be strengthened in Waturu Holding A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 15:14  |  51   |   |   

Company announcement no. 64
Vejle, March 5th 2021

Due to the delayed production and sale, the lost arbitration case and the Companys order situation, the
Board of Directors of Waturu Holding A/S has today decided that the liquidity basis for the Company must
be strengthened. As the proceeds from the listing on Nasdaq First North in May 2019 over 3 - 4 months will
no longer be sufficient to support the current orders as well as the necessary working capital and thus the
companys future expectations, cf. company announcement no. 54, the establishment of greater capital
resources are needed.

The company has most recently entered into an agreement, cf. company announcement no. 56, on the
delivery of 500 water heater units and with additional expected supply of more than 1,000 water heater
units per. month. The company needs to be able to pre-order larger quantities of materials and
components, which is why more liquidity is needed.


In addition, the company, via its subsidiary Aquaturu A/S, has entered into an agreement with an
international distributor within Aquaculture technology, which sells to 15 markets. The partner has
indicated that on the basis of a positive test, sales of a significant number of industrial units for water
treatment of process water are expected.

If no further liquidity is provided to the Company, the Board of Directors considers that previously
announced forecasts for Waturu Holding A/S must be reassessed.

Due to the fact that the companys share is suspended, it is not possible to offer the shareholders to
participate in a capital increase (rights issue).

Therefore, initiatives will be initiated within the coming week, where the company will offer existing
shareholders the opportunity to participate in a liquidity supply via loan financing and participation in a
capital increase in the subsidiary Aquaturu A/S.

The Board of Directors has great confidence that the company, with strengthened liquidity, can meet the
announced expectations.

About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or
treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption
for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major
shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S
Sjællandsgade 32
7100 Vejle

Certified Adviser
CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. nr. 27514278
Per Vestergaard Direktør/CEO/partner Associate Professor
Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5. sal 9000 Aalborg Denmark
T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E pva@cdiglobal.dk
Hjemmeside: www.cdiglobal.dk

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:

Websites:
www.waturu.com

Financial reports:
www.waturu.com/documents

Further press related news:
www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/
https://www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Waturu Holding A/S – liquidity preparedness must be strengthened in Waturu Holding A/S Company announcement no. 64Vejle, March 5th 2021 Due to the delayed production and sale, the lost arbitration case and the Companys order situation, theBoard of Directors of Waturu Holding A/S has today decided that the liquidity basis for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Waturu Holding A/S – the subsidiary Aquaturu A/S enters into a distribution agreement
08.02.21
Waturu Holding A/S – new Interim CFO
08.02.21
Waturu Holding A/S – agreement with new certified adviser
06.02.21
Waturu Holding A / S - new board composition
06.02.21
Waturu Holding A/S – Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting
04.02.21
Waturu Holding A/S – lost arbitration case