Waturu Holding A/S – liquidity preparedness must be strengthened in Waturu Holding A/S

Company announcement no. 64

Vejle, March 5th 2021

Due to the delayed production and sale, the lost arbitration case and the Companys order situation, the

Board of Directors of Waturu Holding A/S has today decided that the liquidity basis for the Company must

be strengthened. As the proceeds from the listing on Nasdaq First North in May 2019 over 3 - 4 months will

no longer be sufficient to support the current orders as well as the necessary working capital and thus the

companys future expectations, cf. company announcement no. 54, the establishment of greater capital

resources are needed.



The company has most recently entered into an agreement, cf. company announcement no. 56, on the

delivery of 500 water heater units and with additional expected supply of more than 1,000 water heater

units per. month. The company needs to be able to pre-order larger quantities of materials and

components, which is why more liquidity is needed.



In addition, the company, via its subsidiary Aquaturu A/S, has entered into an agreement with an

international distributor within Aquaculture technology, which sells to 15 markets. The partner has

indicated that on the basis of a positive test, sales of a significant number of industrial units for water

treatment of process water are expected.



If no further liquidity is provided to the Company, the Board of Directors considers that previously

announced forecasts for Waturu Holding A/S must be reassessed.



Due to the fact that the companys share is suspended, it is not possible to offer the shareholders to

participate in a capital increase (rights issue).



Therefore, initiatives will be initiated within the coming week, where the company will offer existing

shareholders the opportunity to participate in a liquidity supply via loan financing and participation in a

capital increase in the subsidiary Aquaturu A/S.



The Board of Directors has great confidence that the company, with strengthened liquidity, can meet the

announced expectations.

