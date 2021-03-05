F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Jari Still

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Still, Jari

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: F-Secure Oyj

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20210226145957_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009801310

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,050 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,050 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com

