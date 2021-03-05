 

DGAP-DD SMA Solar Technology AG english

05.03.2021
05.03.2021, 15:24  |  78   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.03.2021 / 15:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrich Johannes
Last name(s): Hadding

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMA Solar Technology AG

b) LEI
529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
50.40 EUR 4536.00 EUR
50.45 EUR 15639.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
50.4387 EUR 20175.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64830  05.03.2021 



