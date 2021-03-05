 

Boxlight MimioSTEM Division Details Successful Integration for High School

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the outstanding integration of the Robo 3D printer for Montana students.

Robo 3D printers have successfully been incorporated into a district’s STEM instruction because of its simplicity and ready-to-use curriculum. With every Robo 3D printer purchase, educators also have access to the multi-award winning MyStemKits standards-aligned curriculum for grades K-12.

Shelley Emslie, a 5th grade teacher in Bigfork, Montana, was interested in technology that would boost her students’ creativity, as well as strengthen their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. She feels that with 3D printer technology, her students have exceeded expectations.

“The world is not 2D. We are equipping our students to complete, excel, and succeed in a 3D world. We use Robo 3D printers daily and they inspire creativity, critical thinking, and problem solving.”

For a full case study about this successful integration, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



