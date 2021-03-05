Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Participate in D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Virtual Conference

COS COB, Conn., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Bill Rouhana, Chief Executive Officer, will attend the D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and conduct virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day. Mr. Rouhana is also scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 11 a.m. Eastern Time and will serve on a panel at 3 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss “Has the Over-The-Top (OTT) Video Market Reached a Tipping Point?” A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.cssentertainment.com/.



ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.