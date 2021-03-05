 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 15:30  |  53   |   |   

Series  RIKB 22 1026
Settlement Date  03/10/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  5,400
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  109.250 / 1.460
Total Number of Bids Received  2
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  5,400
Total Number of Successful Bids  2
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  2
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  109.250 / 1.460
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  109.250 / 1.460
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  109.250 / 1.460
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  109.250 / 1.460
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  109.250 / 1.460
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  109.250 / 1.460
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  109.250 / 1.460
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.00



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 Series RIKB 22 1026Settlement Date 03/10/2021Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,400All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 109.250/1.460Total Number of Bids Received 2Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,400Total Number of Successful Bids 2Number of Bids …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 33 0321
03.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKB 22 1026
03.03.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - Exchange Auction - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKS 33 0321
25.02.21
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915
23.02.21
Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0615 - RIKV 21 0915
23.02.21
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 30 0701
19.02.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 30 0701
17.02.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 30 0701
09.02.21
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216
05.02.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 31 0124 - RIKS 26 0216