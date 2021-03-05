Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 05.03.2021, 15:30 | 53 | 0 | 0 05.03.2021, 15:30 | Series RIKB 22 1026 Settlement Date 03/10/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,400 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 109.250 / 1.460 Total Number of Bids Received 2 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,400 Total Number of Successful Bids 2 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 109.250 / 1.460 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 109.250 / 1.460 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 109.250 / 1.460 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 109.250 / 1.460 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 109.250 / 1.460 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 109.250 / 1.460 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 109.250 / 1.460 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.00





Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31





