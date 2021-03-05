DSGT Global, Inc. Reports Year End 2020 Results

Cash grew to $1.4 million, up from $25,494 as of December 31, 2019. The cash position increased $1.3 million during Q4 2020.

Total Assets increased to $2.1 million, up from $0.4 million at year-end 2019, primarily driven by increased cash, increased inventory and increased prepaid expenses. Total Assets grew $1.4 million during Q4 2020 when compared to Q3 2020 ending September 30, 2020.

Total Liabilities decreased from $8.7 million at the end of 2019 to $2.9 million at year end 2020. Liabilities decreased by $7.5 million in Q4 2020. The primary reason for the decrease was extinguishment of convertible and non-convertible debt during fiscal 2020.

Revenue of $900,482 achieved. This was a decrease from $1,399,420 during 2019. After many golf course closures during March – October 2020, revenue grew during the second half of the year. The Company anticipates the upward trend in golf revenue to continue for 2021 as more golf courses are opening each week through-out NA and abroad.

Gross Profit Margins increased to 54.5% in 2020, up from 32.2% in 2019 due to decrease in cost of goods and less overhead in installations and recurring revenue starting up after closures stopped.

Operating Losses were $5,069,696 for the year, compared to $2,426,543 in 2019, primarily driven by increased expenses related to launching the new automotive subsidiary, hiring new staff, opening the experience center and much more.

Net losses were $6,177,099 in 2020 compared to a net loss of $3,078,120 in 2019, primarily driven by a $2,904,832 charge related to the extinguishment of debt in 2020.

During 2020 the company experienced negative operating cash flow of $1,400,086, much of which was due to increased expenses related to expanding the Company’s product line to include next-generation Infinity Screens and electric vehicles (EVs).

“We are extremely pleased with the many milestones we achieved in 2020,” commented Robert Silzer, President and CEO of DSG Global. “The foundation we have built to date, and continue to build, should enable us to rapidly scale operations across all of our business units in 2021. Additional achievements in the first two months of 2021 further bolster our position, and we look forward to updating investors in the months ahead as we continue to execute on our robust, multi-faceted business strategy.”