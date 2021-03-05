Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares

The Offering is expected to close on March 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repurchase all of NCL Corporation Ltd.’s, a subsidiary of the Company, exchangeable senior notes due 2026, which are currently held by an affiliate of L Catterton, with any remaining net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

MIAMI, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 47,577,947 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $30.00 per share. The Company has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to 5,000,000 additional ordinary shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering.

The Offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 17, 2020. The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the Offering have been filed, and a final prospectus supplement will be filed, with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.