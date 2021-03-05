Alphamin Announces Q4 2020 Results / Achieves Record Fourth Quarter EBITDA and Production

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide the following operational and financial update for the quarter ended December 2020:



Record EBITDA of $16,7m at a tin price of $18,497/t (Current: ~$24,000/t)

at a tin price of $18,497/t (Current: ~$24,000/t) Record tin production of 2,898 tons, up 13% from the previous quarter

from the previous quarter Abnormal seasonal rains resulted in logistical constraints which negatively impacted Q4 2020 sales volumes (down 14% from the previous quarter)

Q1 2021 tin sales guidance of 3,200 tons (Q4 2020: 2,306 tons) on improved road conditions

(Q4 2020: 2,306 tons) on improved road conditions Commencement of drilling campaign at the adjacent Mpama South deposit

deposit Fine tin recovery plant construction 80% complete

Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended December 20202