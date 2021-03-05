 

Alphamin Announces Q4 2020 Results / Achieves Record Fourth Quarter EBITDA and Production

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin1 from its high grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide the following operational and financial update for the quarter ended December 2020:

  • Record EBITDA of $16,7m at a tin price of $18,497/t (Current: ~$24,000/t)
  • Record tin production of 2,898 tons, up 13% from the previous quarter
  • Abnormal seasonal rains resulted in logistical constraints which negatively impacted Q4 2020 sales volumes (down 14% from the previous quarter)
  • Q1 2021 tin sales guidance of 3,200 tons (Q4 2020: 2,306 tons) on improved road conditions
  • Commencement of drilling campaign at the adjacent Mpama South deposit
  • Fine tin recovery plant construction 80% complete

Operational and Financial Summary for the Quarter ended December 20202

Description Units Actual
    Quarter
ended
December
2020 		Quarter
ended
September
2020 		Variance
Tons Processed Tons 93 560 96 086 -3 %
Tin Grade Processed % Sn 4,2 3,8 10 %
Overall Plant Recovery % 74 71 4 %
Contained Tin Produced Tons 2 898 2 563 13 %
Contained Tin Sold Tons 2 306 2 695 -14 %
EBITDA US$'000 16 748 16 052 4 %
AISC per ton tin sold US$/t 11 384 10 777 6 %
Tin Price Achieved US$/t 18 497 17 436 6 %

Operational and Financial Performance

