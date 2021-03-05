 

The Dutch ACM to improve part of substantiation of the decision on Sanoma’s acquisition of Iddink

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 5 March 2021 at 17:00 EET


The Court of Rotterdam has on 4 March 2021 ruled that the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) is obliged to improve a part of the substantiation of the decision by which the acquisition of Iddink Group by Sanoma Group was approved on 29 August 2019. The decision does not impose any obligations on Sanoma.

Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. 

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe. 

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners. 

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com




