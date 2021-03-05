 

Endexx Files Form 10 Registration Statement for SEC Review

CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced that it has publicly filed its Registration Statement on Form 10 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).  This is a voluntary filing that is subject to SEC review.  If the Registration Statement becomes effective, it would designate Endexx as an SEC reporting company and register the class of its shares of common stock pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act).

Additionally, if the Registration Statement become effective, investors, who purchased or purchase shares of the Company’s common stock through private placements, would be permitted to resell their shares into the public markets pursuant to the exemption from registration under Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, subject to compliance with the Rule’s provisions.

Endexx currently publishes quarterly and annual reports, which include its financial statements, and is in compliance with the OTC Markets Group’s Alternative Reporting Standards.  If the Registration Statement becomes effective, Endexx would file these reports and financial statements in the form of 10-Qs and 10-Ks with the SEC, along with Current Reports on Form 8-K, in addition to complying with its other obligations under the Exchange Act.  

See Filing: https://sec.report/Document/0001493152-21-005346/

About Endexx Corporation 

Endexx Corporation, through its operating subsidiary CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC.  Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets.  Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation.  The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab-work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective.  Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers.  Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control.  Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the OTC Markets Group’s and the Company’s Form 10 filed with the SEC.  The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

