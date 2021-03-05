 

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-03-11
Bonds SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 192. SE0010133207. 2023-03-15

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590, SE0012676690, 2025-09-03

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 516, SE0009190390, 2023-09-20

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5533, SE0010442731, 2023-09-20

 
Bid date 2021-03-11
Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 192: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

1590: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK

146: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

575: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

516: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2312: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

5533: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 192: 800 mln SEK per bid

1590: 2000 mln SEK per bid

146: 700 mln SEK per bid

575: 700 mln SEK per bid

516: 600 mln SEK per bid

2312: 200 mln SEK per bid

5533: 1000 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-03-15
Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-03-05

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




