 

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 17:30  |  99   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 3, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR) securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Velodyne investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 22, 2021, Velodyne announced that the Board had “removed David Hall as Chairman of the Board and terminated Marta Hall’s employment as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company” after the Audit Committee’s investigation “concluded that Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall each behaved inappropriately with regard to certain Board and Company processes, and failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with Company officers and directors.” In addition, the Company announced that Velodyne’s Board formally censured Mr. Hall and Ms. Hall, but that they would remain directors of Velodyne.

On this news, Velodyne’s common stock fell $3.14, or approximately 15%, to close at $17.97 per share on February 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. Additionally, Velodyne’s warrants fell $1.47, or approximately 20%, to close at $5.90 per warrant on February 22, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Velodyne’s directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company’s officers and directors; (2) that the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Velodyne securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 3, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deadline Reminder Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 3, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ("Velodyne" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VLDR) securities …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. Prices $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Velodyne Lidar kündigt kostenlosen virtuellen Gipfel an: Disruptive Women Powering Our Autonomous Future (Revolutionäre Frauen, die unsere autonome Zukunft vorantreiben)
04.03.21
VELODYNE LIDAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc.- VLDR
03.03.21
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
03.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
03.03.21
BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Velodyne Lidar, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – VLDR, VLDRW
03.03.21
Velodyne Lidar Announces Free Virtual Summit, Disruptive Women Powering Our Autonomous Future
03.03.21
VELODYNE LIDAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
03.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Investors
02.03.21
VLDR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Velodyne Lidar, Inc.