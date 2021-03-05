No safety concern is anticipated that would prevent health authorities from assessing the use of Ivermectin against Covid-19 as a new indication

It is based on an extensive analysis of over 350 articles plus clearly identified and accessible web sources

The analysis will be submitted shortly by the author for peer review to an internationally acknowledged journal

MedinCell is making this review available immediately at www.medincell.com/ivermectin

“Publications over the last few months show a significant body of clinical data and scientific knowledge supporting the efficacy of ivermectin at therapeutic dose against Covid-19, for both curative and prophylactic purpose”, says Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell.

“Safety is also critical to decide on the approval and use of a drug. An exhaustive analysis of existing ivermectin medical safety scientific literature was missing. MedinCell mandated its international toxicology expert to conduct this analysis to contribute to the global momentum to assess the use of ivermectin to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The conclusion of the expert analysis is clear: no safety concern is anticipated that would prevent health authorities from assessing the use of Ivermectin against Covid-19 as a new indication.”

The analysis has been performed by Pr. Jacques Descotes*, MD, PharmD, PhD, Professor Emeritus, Claude Bernard University of Lyon (France), a world-known toxicologist with a 40-year track as an independent consultant for the pharmaceutical industry as well as an advisor to regulatory bodies worldwide.

“Ivermectin has been administered orally to hundreds of millions of people throughout the world in the past three decades. The assessment of reported adverse events temporally associated with ivermectin exposure shows that ivermectin-induced adverse effects have so far been infrequent and usually mild to moderate”, declares Pr. Jacques Descotes.

“It is noteworthy that no deaths have seemingly ever been reported after an accidental or suicidal overdose of ivermectin. No greater toxicity of ivermectin has been substantiated in elderly people despite repeated assertions that an ageing blood-brain barrier might lead to increased ivermectin toxicity level. The positive clinical experience accumulated with ivermectin administration led many medical experts to break away from early adamant contra-indications in pregnant women. Finally, several national pharmacovigilance networks around the world released information and opinions to ascertain ivermectin safety in human subjects. So far, there are no critical safety limitations to ivermectin prescription in current indications.”