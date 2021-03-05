 

Covid-19 MedinCell Publishes an Extensive Ivermectin Safety Expert Analysis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 17:45  |  92   |   |   

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

No safety concern is anticipated that would prevent health authorities from assessing the use of Ivermectin against Covid-19 as a new indication

The expert review written by a prominent toxicologist is an assessment of ivermectin medical safety profile

It is based on an extensive analysis of over 350 articles plus clearly identified and accessible web sources

The analysis will be submitted shortly by the author for peer review to an internationally acknowledged journal

MedinCell is making this review available immediately at www.medincell.com/ivermectin

“Publications over the last few months show a significant body of clinical data and scientific knowledge supporting the efficacy of ivermectin at therapeutic dose against Covid-19, for both curative and prophylactic purpose”, says Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell.

“Safety is also critical to decide on the approval and use of a drug. An exhaustive analysis of existing ivermectin medical safety scientific literature was missing. MedinCell mandated its international toxicology expert to conduct this analysis to contribute to the global momentum to assess the use of ivermectin to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The conclusion of the expert analysis is clear: no safety concern is anticipated that would prevent health authorities from assessing the use of Ivermectin against Covid-19 as a new indication.”

The analysis has been performed by Pr. Jacques Descotes*, MD, PharmD, PhD, Professor Emeritus, Claude Bernard University of Lyon (France), a world-known toxicologist with a 40-year track as an independent consultant for the pharmaceutical industry as well as an advisor to regulatory bodies worldwide.

“Ivermectin has been administered orally to hundreds of millions of people throughout the world in the past three decades. The assessment of reported adverse events temporally associated with ivermectin exposure shows that ivermectin-induced adverse effects have so far been infrequent and usually mild to moderate”, declares Pr. Jacques Descotes.

“It is noteworthy that no deaths have seemingly ever been reported after an accidental or suicidal overdose of ivermectin. No greater toxicity of ivermectin has been substantiated in elderly people despite repeated assertions that an ageing blood-brain barrier might lead to increased ivermectin toxicity level. The positive clinical experience accumulated with ivermectin administration led many medical experts to break away from early adamant contra-indications in pregnant women. Finally, several national pharmacovigilance networks around the world released information and opinions to ascertain ivermectin safety in human subjects. So far, there are no critical safety limitations to ivermectin prescription in current indications.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Covid-19 MedinCell Publishes an Extensive Ivermectin Safety Expert Analysis Regulatory News: MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL): No safety concern is anticipated that would prevent health authorities from assessing the use of Ivermectin against Covid-19 as a new indication The expert review written by a prominent toxicologist is an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. Prices $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Tremendous success for MedinCell’s €30 million capital increase for qualified investors
10.02.21
MedinCell Announces a Capital Increase of a c.€30 Million