Northern Trust Names Head of Corporate and Digital Strategy

Northern Trust announced today that Kelley Conway has joined the company as Head of Corporate and Digital Strategy.

Conway brings more than 20 years of consulting experience and has a successful track record of partnering with management teams to drive practical, rapid impact by strategically applying new technologies and approaches.

“We are pleased to welcome Kelley as Northern Trust accelerates its digital journey,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady said. “In addition to leading the strategic planning process, Kelley will play a key role in executing the company’s digital strategy and roadmap to enhance our client experience and produce quicker business outcomes with security, stability and scalability.”

Conway’s experience includes leading Accenture’s Financial Services Technology Advisory practice in North America and Global Capital Markets Applied Intelligence practice. Prior to Accenture, she served as lead partner, Financial Services Technology Strategy for Strategy&, part of PwC and formerly Booz & Co.

Conway has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Bucknell University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. She was a 2017 Fellow of Leadership Greater Chicago and is a board member of Year Up Chicago.

About Northern Trust
 Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

