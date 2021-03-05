Northern Trust Names Head of Corporate and Digital Strategy

“We are pleased to welcome Kelley as Northern Trust accelerates its digital journey,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Grady said. “In addition to leading the strategic planning process, Kelley will play a key role in executing the company’s digital strategy and roadmap to enhance our client experience and produce quicker business outcomes with security, stability and scalability.”

Conway brings more than 20 years of consulting experience and has a successful track record of partnering with management teams to drive practical, rapid impact by strategically applying new technologies and approaches.

Northern Trust announced today that Kelley Conway has joined the company as Head of Corporate and Digital Strategy.

Conway’s experience includes leading Accenture’s Financial Services Technology Advisory practice in North America and Global Capital Markets Applied Intelligence practice. Prior to Accenture, she served as lead partner, Financial Services Technology Strategy for Strategy&, part of PwC and formerly Booz & Co.

Conway has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Bucknell University and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University. She was a 2017 Fellow of Leadership Greater Chicago and is a board member of Year Up Chicago.

