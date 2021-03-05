Nicox 2021 Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholder Meetings
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.03.2021, 17:45 | 96 | 0 |
|Press Release
|Nicox: 2021 Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholder Meetings
|
March 5, 2021
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, has convened an ordinary followed by an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.
The documents mentioned in articles R.22-10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, will be sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents will also be made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website http://www.nicox.com by March 24, 2021.
Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, will be posted on Nicox’s website by March 24, 2021. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at age2021nicox@nicox.com for any question on the voting process.
In the event the quorum is not reached on first call, Nicox will convene a shareholder meeting on a second call on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.
About Nicox
Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX
470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of
fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic
conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian
markets.
The documents mentioned in articles R.22-10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, will be sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents will also be made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website http://www.nicox.com by March 24, 2021.
Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, will be posted on Nicox’s website by March 24, 2021. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at age2021nicox@nicox.com for any question on the voting process.
In the event the quorum is not reached on first call, Nicox will convene a shareholder meeting on a second call on Wednesday April 28, 2021 at 2:00 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0