 

Major Shareholder Announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 17:46  |  41   |   |   

Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, in, or into the United States.
Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of that jurisdiction.

Major Shareholder Announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Tryg A/S ("Tryg") hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified Tryg about a reduction of its total holding of share capital and voting rights, in accordance with section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar economic effect according to section 39(2)(2) of the Capital Markets Act, such that it now corresponds to a total of less than 5% of the entire share capital and voting rights of Tryg.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.


Contact information
For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Gianandrea Roberti, Investor Relations Officer +45 20 18 82 67 gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Manager +45 22 75 89 04 peter.brondt@tryg.dk

Important Information

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

In any member state of the European Economic Area other than Denmark, Norway and Sweden (each a "Relevant State"), this communication is only addressed to, and is only directed at, persons in that Relevant State who fulfil the criteria for exemption from the obligation to publish a prospectus, including “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of this provision, the expression “Prospectus Regulation” means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at, persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 2(e) of the UK Prospectus Regulation) and who are: (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"); (ii) persons who are high net worth bodies corporate, unincorporated associations and partnerships and the trustees of high value trusts, as described in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order; and/or (iii) persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on in the United Kingdom by persons who are not Relevant Persons. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE, OR FORM PART OF, AN OFFER TO SELL, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITY IN THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE REPUBLIC OF ITALY, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE ONSHORE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, THE DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE, THE ABU DHABI GLOBAL MARKET, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, HONG KONG, OR THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Major Shareholder Announcement Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, in, or into the United States.Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Sale of 53,018,264 new Tryg A/S shares issued as part of Tryg A/S rights issue announced on 1 March 2021
03.03.21
Accelerated bookbuild offering of expectedly DKK 7,051 million worth of Tryg A/S shares to be issued as part of the Tryg A/S rights issue announced on 1 March 2021
01.03.21
Major Shareholder Announcement
01.03.21
Tryg A/S has published the Prospectus and initiates Rights Issue and hosts a conference call on 1 March 2021
01.03.21
Tryg A/S initiates rights issue and publishes prospectus
26.02.21
Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S
26.02.21
Tryg Forsikring A/S - Settlement of Floating Rate Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes issuance
24.02.21
Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes
22.02.21
Tryg Forsikring A/S mandates Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes transaction