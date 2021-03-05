 

Just in Time for California Arbor Week, PG&E Offers New Safety Resource to Help Customers Plant the Right Tree in the Right Place

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.03.2021, 18:00  |  64   |   |   

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is kicking off California Arbor Week (March 7-14) by unveiling its new comprehensive web resource for its customers and communities that includes rules, tips and guides for planting trees safely near electric and gas lines. The Right Tree, Right Place web resource can be found at pge.com/righttreerightplace and includes free downloadable brochures on how to plant with fire safety in mind and creating defensible space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005105/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Trees play a vital role in our environment and make California a beautiful place to live, work and recreate. They also need space to grow both above and below ground. Planting the right tree in the right place helps promote fire safety, reduces power outages, provides shade benefits, enhances property values and ensures beauty for years to come,” said Michael Ritter, Senior Director of Vegetation Management. “If the right tree is not planted in the right place and too close to power and gas lines, it can create public safety issues and power outages.”

Using the free safety guides, customers can learn which trees are safe to plant near electric and gas lines, and in which regions; information on what to do before planting; how to plant and care for a tree; characteristics of recommended small trees and more. For example, residents and business should always call 8-1-1 at least two days before landscaping or planting trees to have underground lines and other utilities marked to ensure safe digging.

Before planting trees near overhead lines, it’s also recommended to know if you live in an area of increased fire risk by visiting the California Public Utilities Commission’s High Fire-Threat District (HFTD) map.

  • If the property is outside a HFTD, any trees that can grow taller than 25 feet at maturity should be planted at least 50 feet away from power lines.
  • If the property is within a HFTD, follow safety clearances of the following zones, which are categorized by the horizontal distance between power lines and desired plant:
    • Small zone: Within 15 feet away from the power line easement (along the ground), plant only low-growing plants less than 12 inches at maturity that have high moisture, and low sap or resin content.
    • Medium zone: From 15 to 50 feet away from the power line easement, plant trees that reach no taller than 40 feet at maturity.
    • Tall zone: At least 50 feet away from the power line easement, trees that grow taller than 40 feet at maturity are acceptable.

PG&E reminds its customers and the communities in Central and Northern California that everyone can do their part to help reduce wildfire risks by choosing the right plants, trees and shrubs and by following vegetation and fire safety standards that require greater clearances between trees, limbs and power lines.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Just in Time for California Arbor Week, PG&E Offers New Safety Resource to Help Customers Plant the Right Tree in the Right Place Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is kicking off California Arbor Week (March 7-14) by unveiling its new comprehensive web resource for its customers and communities that includes rules, tips and guides for planting trees safely near electric …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Cipher Mining Inc., a Newly Formed US-based Bitcoin Mining Company, to Become a Publicly Traded ...
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Tyler Technologies, Inc. Prices Offering of $525 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2026
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Pricing of Debt Tender Offers
EMA Advises Use of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab, Alone or Together with Etesevimab, to Treat ...
Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. Prices $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
PG&E Self-Reports Small Number of Missed Inspections to CPUC; Takes Immediate Corrective Actions to Ensure Safe Operations
02.03.21
New PG&E Webpage Offers Energy-Saving Tips for Customers Who Are Using More Power at Home Due to the Pandemic
26.02.21
PG&E Responds to California Public Utilities Commission’s Draft Resolution to Implement Enhanced Regulatory Oversight
25.02.21
PG&E Corporation Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
23.02.21
PG&E Continues to Bolster Senior Leadership Team, Appoints Marlene Santos as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer
18.02.21
PG&E Launches EV Fast Charge Program to Help Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption in California
17.02.21
PG&E Appoints Industry Expert Joseph Forline to Lead Gas Operations
12.02.21
PG&E Extends Its Ongoing Support to Customers Affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic Through End of June
09.02.21
Californians Have a New Incentive for Going Electric on Their Next Vehicle: Up to $1,500 Off the Price
09.02.21
PG&E to Lovebirds: Make Sure the Only Sparks You Generate Are with Your Valentine, and Not from Metallic Balloons in Power Lines