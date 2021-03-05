 

Pernod Ricard to Acquire Majority Stake in La Hechicera Ultra-premium Colombian Rum

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is delighted to announce the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in La Hechicera, a Colombian ultra-premium rum launched in 2012 by Miguel and Laura, members of the long-established spirit-producing Riascos family, along with their friend Martamaria Carrillo. The family has been in the rum business for three generations with Casa Santana Ron y Licores.

La Hechicera (“The Enchantress”) became a gold standard in upmarket rum, thanks to its multi-award winning La Hechicera Reserva Familiar, a blend of rums without added sugar, aged in former bourbon barrels made of American white oak. The brand’s unique craftmanship makes La Hechicera one of the most exclusive high-end rums.

Two other experimental and innovative rums have since complemented the La Hechicera range: Serie Experimental # 1, finished in Muscat casks and Serie Experimental # 2, naturally infused with organic banana. The brand is already popular among rum enthusiasts, not only in its native Colombia, but also in several international markets such as Europe and the US, as well as in Global Travel Retail.

Miguel Riascos, the brand’s co-founder and Managing Director, declares : “Due to its previous successful collaborations, Pernod Ricard has shown itself to be the partner of choice for La Hechicera. Pernod Ricard’s passion for terroir and its extensive distribution network will ensure that our brand remains true to its Colombian roots and the vision of its creators, while reaching new consumers.”

In recent years, Pernod Ricard has successfully strengthened its comprehensive portfolio of specialty brands from around the world, with partnerships and acquisitions such as German ultra-premium gin Monkey 47, American whiskeys Smooth Ambler, Jefferson’s, TX and Rabbit Hole, Mexican mezcals Del Maguey and Ojo de Tigre or more recently Spanish vermouth St. Petroni, among others.

The closing of the transaction, expected in the coming weeks, is subject to certain customary conditions.

About Pernod Ricard
 Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €8,448 million in FY20. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard’s brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group’s decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of “Créateurs de Convivialité.” As reaffirmed by the Group’s strategic plan, “Transform and Accelerate,” deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard’s strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), “Good times from a good place.” In recognition of Pernod Ricard’s strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations’ Global Compact LEAD company.
Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.



Wertpapier


