 

State Street Elects Julio Portalatin and John Rhea to Its Board of Directors

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced the election of Julio Portalatin and John Rhea to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Portalatin, age 61, was previously president and chief executive officer of Mercer, an entity redefining the world of work, reshaping pension investment outcomes and unlocking health and wellbeing solutions. He oversaw the company’s strong growth in client financial security offerings, including the creation of web-enabled marketplace solutions. He also served as vice chairman at Marsh & McLennan Companies with responsibility for strategic client relationships, business development and leading efforts at the World Economic Forum.

Before joining Mercer in 2012, Mr. Portalatin spent nearly two decades at American International Group (AIG), including serving as president and chief executive officer of AIG Growth Economies. In this capacity, he was responsible for leading the company’s expansion into the largest growth economies, including strategic business expansion in Asia Pacific, Latin America, South Asia, Middle East, Africa and Central Europe. Mr. Portalatin is a former director of DXC Technology, an NYSE-listed information technology company and actively supports several nonprofit organizations. He currently serves on the board of directors of AARP and Covenant House International, as well as a member of the board of trustees of Hofstra University.

Mr. Rhea, age 55, is currently a partner at Centerview Partners, a leading independent investment banking advisory firm. He is also the founder and managing partner at RHEAL Capital Management, a real estate development and investment firm specializing in affordable and market rate housing, public private partnerships, and acquisition and repositioning of commercial real estate in urban communities. Prior to Centerview, Mr. Rhea was senior advisor and president of Corporate Finance and Capital Markets at Siebert Williams Shank, where he orchestrated Siebert’s involvement in marquee IPOs, noteworthy advisory assignments, and debt and equity transactions for leading Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, he engineered the merger of complementary predecessor firms to create the nation’s number one minority-owned investment bank.

