 

Davis ETFs to Transfer Exchange Listing of All Four Funds to CBOE Global Markets, Inc.

Davis ETFs are actively managed ETFs with combined assets of over $1.2 billion and were launched in 2017. Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. announced today plans to transfer the listing of all four ETFs from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to CBOE Global Markets, Inc. The transfer is expected to take place on or about March 23, 2021. No shareholder action is required as a result of this change nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of Fund shares.

The ETFs that are transferring are:

(Ticker)

Davis Select Worldwide ETF

DWLD

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA

Davis Select International ETF

DINT

Davis Select Financial ETF

DFNL

Davis Selected Advisers, L.P. is an SEC registered investment adviser and serves as the investment adviser for each Fund. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of a fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information and is available free of charge by calling toll free 800-279-0279 or by visiting DavisETFs.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices (and not at NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

