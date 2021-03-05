 

Transaction in Own Shares

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc (the "Company")
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
5 March 2021

This announcement replaces the annoucement released by the Company at 17:27 today, which was published under the incorrect headline catgeory of "Net Asset Value(s)". The text of the announcement is unchanged.


The Company announces that on 5 March 2021 it bought back 124,059 Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company, at a price of 72 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase the number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in treasury (which do not carry any voting rights) and total voting rights will be:

Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares) 55,550,002
Ordinary Shares held in treasury   3,275,570
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS attached to Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares)

  		52,274,432

Enquiries:For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 52,274,432 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Shore Capital (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Robert Finlay
020 7408 4050

Grant Whitehouse
Downing LLP
Company Secretary                                                                                                         
020 7630 4333




