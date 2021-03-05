 

Navya Announces That APAM Corporation (Formerly ESMO Corporation) Has Converted 5 of Its 16 ORNANE in Common Shares

Navya (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces that APAM Corporation (the new name of ESMO Corporation) has converted 5 ORNANE (Bonds repayable in Cash and/or in New and/or Existing Shares).

ESMO Corporation converted into common shares of Navya 5 of their 16 Bonds repayable in cash and/or New and/or Existing Shares (ORNANE) that the Company had subscribed in September 2019 and again in February 2020.

The conversion of the ORNANE bonds was carried out in accordance with the contractual terms and conditions defined on the basis of a fixed parity of €2.75 per share, thereby strengthening the Company's shareholders' equity.

The number of ordinary shares issued by Navya as a result of said conversion is 1,818,181. Following this conversion, ESMO Corporation holds 5.1% of Navya's share capital and voting rights.

Next financial release: March, 31 2021 – 2020 annual results

About Navya

Created in 2014, Navya is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous driving systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in SIngapore, Navya aims at becoming the leading player in level 4 autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among Navya's historical shareholders. Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya). For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en



