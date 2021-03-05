 

Better Collective – Share buyback program completed

Regulatory Release 4/2021

On March 4, 2021 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 100,000, to be executed during the period from March 4, 2021 to March 31, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program on March 5, 2021

Date  Number of shares Average weighted purchase price
(SEK per share) 		Amount (SEK)
05/03/2021 3,532 197.2223 696,598.16
Accumulated under the program following above purchase: 3,532 197.2223 696,598.16

Better Collective A/S holds 3,773 treasury shares corresponding to 0,01 % of the outstanding share capital of the company.

The share buyback program is hereby completed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:                 Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail:                                     investor@bettercollective.com

  

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on March 5, 2021 at 7.30 p.m. CET.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

