 

CloudCommerce to Use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Solve Industry Problems Caused by Google

SAN ANTONIO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that its AI-driven SWARM platform will rely on a novel approach to overcome Google’s newly released ad-targeting restrictions that are hitting hard at ad-targeting firms such as The Trade Desk, Magnite and Criteo.

Shares prices of many companies that specialize in targeted online advertising declined this week. Ad-buying platform leader The Trade Desk sell-side specialist Magnite and ad retargeting expert Criteo were hit especially hard.

Market watchers attributed much of the decline in share prices to news from Google that it will soon begin restricting the way that data is used for ad campaigns.

Ad-targeting companies such as Criteo, The Trade Desk and Magnite rely on so-called third-party browser cookies for their data gathering and organization efforts, particularly when ad campaigns are shaped around the specific browsing behavior of specific web users. Google’s announcement that third-party cookies are going away someday soon was very bad news for the ad-targeting industry. Further, Google took the next step of promising to make it harder to replace cookies with alternative user-tracking technologies.

"Today, we're making explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, we will not build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will we use them in our products," said David Temkin, Google's director of product management, ads privacy, and trust. Further, Mr. Temkin suggested that workarounds such as user tracking by email addresses will eventually fail as users demand tighter browsing privacy under an evolving regulatory framework.

Google also announced that its market leading Chrome browser will feature new privacy controls in April as the first step toward deeper privacy protections by default.

“We believe that our SWARM platform will deliver a solution that will overcome this problem caused by Google while still ensuring the privacy of users,” said Andrew Van Noy, CEO of CloudCommerce. “Why? Simply because SWARM does not rely on the use of browser cookies.”

