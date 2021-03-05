 

DGAP-News Abivax follows DSMB recommendation to stop the phase 2b/3 miR-AGE Covid-19 clinical trial due to lack of efficacy

Abivax follows DSMB recommendation to stop the phase 2b/3 miR-AGE Covid-19 clinical trial due to lack of efficacy

Abivax follows DSMB recommendation to stop the phase 2b/3 miR-AGE Covid-19 clinical trial due to lack of efficacy

The Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) confirmed ABX464 was safe and well tolerated in 383 high-risk Covid-19 patients

Lower than expected rate (10.1%) of progression to severe disease or death with no difference between ABX464 and placebo groups

Decision has no impact on ABX464 development in chronic inflammatory indications

ABX464 top-line clinical data expected in Q2 2021 for phase 2b ulcerative colitis trial and phase 2a rheumatoid arthritis trial

PARIS, March 5, 2021 - 08:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company modulating the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, announces today that it is halting the miR-AGE phase 2b/3 clinical trial in high-risk Covid-19 patients after the independent Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommendation for lack of efficacy.

The multinational miR-AGE ABX464 phase 2b/3 clinical trial (ABX464-401), has already recruited 500 high-risk Covid-19 patients out of the planned 1,034 and has been declared "Research National Priority" by the French government in December 2020. The study has a robust randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled design to test whether ABX464 could prevent the development of severe Covid-19 disease in the participants. The DSMB recommendation is based on a planned, interim analysis evaluating data of 305 high-risk Covid-19 patients who completed the study period. The comparison of the data generated in the patient group treated with ABX464 versus the placebo group, did not show a difference in the rate of severe disease between the placebo group and the ABX464 group. Importantly, ABX464 was well tolerated and safe in these high-risk Covid-19 patients.

