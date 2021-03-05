FOMO CORP.’s PURGE VIRUS PARTNERS WITH SAFELY OPENING SCHOOLS LLP

Purge Virus provides ventilation and indoor air quality improvement via economizers and energy recovery ventilators plus portable disinfection devices and in-duct ultraviolet and bipolar ionization that meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Purge Virus disinfection technology also meets Underwriters Laboratories (UL 867 and UL 2998) standards for zero ozone and ultraviolet (UV-C 243.7 nm) is proven to inactivate pathogens.

Chicago, IL, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Purge Virus LLC ( https://purgevirus.com/ ), has signed a teaming agreement with Safely Opening Schools, LLP (“SOS”) to support the goals of parents, students, teachers, and administrators to safely reopen K-12 schools. The new Biden Administration and governors across the U.S. also seek to bring in-person learning back as practically possible. The teaming agreement is centered around mutual referrals and reselling of each company’s products and services to create comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation solutions.

SOS provides comprehensive solutions such as advanced digital screening as well as proposed medical units with “safe” zones for school nurses and isolation areas. SOS’s strategic partner, Draganfly, Inc. (US OTC/DFLYF; https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/DFLYF?p=DFLYF&.tsrc=fin-srch), offers state-of-the art digital screening and drone technology. Draganfly recently announced the agreement to become the exclusive supplier of drones for Woz ED, Steve Wozniak‘s education company.

See the March 2nd announcement here: https://www.valuethemarkets.com/2021/03/02/draganfly-sign-exclusive-de ...). One of Draganfly’s services includes disinfection of school athletic venues and seating through Varigard spray sanitization.

See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38XdFUfm9-A. Plus, here is a video highlighting Draganfly’s solutions and partnership with the SOS program, related to its proprietary Vital Intelligence Technology: https://youtu.be/IN82B9zJ1FI

Purge Virus shipped disinfection devices to Health Hero Florida, another SOS strategic partner, for inclusion in its mobile COVID vaccination program recently announced by Governor Ron DeSantis on March 4, 2021.

Liberty Duke, Executive Director, Safely Opening Schools, said, “As America seeks to open schools as safely and quickly as possible, we are pleased to partner with Purge Virus to reinforce our comprehensive SOS offerings. The Purge Virus team has been highly responsive, and their knowledge, experience, and technologies are appreciated as we all work to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”