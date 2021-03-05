Lamar Advertising to Participate in the 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a round table discussion at the virtual 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on March 9, 2021, at 9:45 am EST.



The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.