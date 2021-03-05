 

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (eur) APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 21:00  |  102   |   |   



Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Bruce James as a non-executive director of the Company.

Mr James is the Managing Director of Montrose Asset Management Limited, a Guernsey based company specializing in investment management. He is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a UK qualified solicitor.  He is a Chartered Member of the Institute for Securities and Investments and a member of STEP.  Bruce also holds the IoD Certificate in Company Direction and is a member of the Institute of Directors. 

Mr James holds a range of non-executive directorships on fund management and fund investment companies.

As at the date of this announcement, he holds or held, within the previous five years, the following directorship in other publicly quoted companies:

Current Past
   
Cayzer Continuation PCC Limited  

Mr James and persons closely associated with him are not beneficially interested in any Ordinary Shares of no par value shares in the Fund.

Andrew Henton, Chairman of the Company, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr James to the Company.  We have no doubt that his extensive experience and sector knowledge within the investment company arena will be of considerable support to the Fund as we continue to focus on providing stable income and capital growth to our shareholders.  We look forward to Bruce’s future contribution to the Fund.”

There is no information concerning Mr James which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R (2) to (6) inclusive and the Board consider him to be independent on appointment per the AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

5 March 2021

END

For further information, please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP +44 20 3751 5400
Emmanuel Gavaudan (London)                                    +44 203 751 5389
Francois Xavier Baud (London)                                                            +44 203 751 5395

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (eur) APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limiteda closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582 Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327 APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR The …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
04.03.21
Cancellation of euro shares held in treasury
04.03.21
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
03.03.21
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
02.03.21
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
01.03.21
BGHL (EUR): Estimated NAV(s)
01.03.21
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
26.02.21
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR): Transaction in Own Shares
26.02.21
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
25.02.21
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)