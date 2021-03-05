Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Bruce James as a non-executive director of the Company.

Mr James is the Managing Director of Montrose Asset Management Limited, a Guernsey based company specializing in investment management. He is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and a UK qualified solicitor. He is a Chartered Member of the Institute for Securities and Investments and a member of STEP. Bruce also holds the IoD Certificate in Company Direction and is a member of the Institute of Directors.

Mr James holds a range of non-executive directorships on fund management and fund investment companies.

As at the date of this announcement, he holds or held, within the previous five years, the following directorship in other publicly quoted companies:

Current Past Cayzer Continuation PCC Limited

Mr James and persons closely associated with him are not beneficially interested in any Ordinary Shares of no par value shares in the Fund.

Andrew Henton, Chairman of the Company, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr James to the Company. We have no doubt that his extensive experience and sector knowledge within the investment company arena will be of considerable support to the Fund as we continue to focus on providing stable income and capital growth to our shareholders. We look forward to Bruce’s future contribution to the Fund.”

There is no information concerning Mr James which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 R (2) to (6) inclusive and the Board consider him to be independent on appointment per the AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

5 March 2021

