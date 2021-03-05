Progressive Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2021 (ex-dividend date of April 6, 2021).



